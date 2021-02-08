I’m not humble or nice, I don’t want to be – Munachi Abii

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Ex-beauty queen cum actress, Munachi Abii, in a recent statement on Monday described herself as a “simple person with a lot of self-respect.”

Munachi Abii, who has starred in the award-winning movies like Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, in a post via her Instagram story shared her reaction after a content creator uploaded her photo and said that she is one of Nigeria’s most humble celebs.

Muna thanked her for the compliment, however, she said she is not humble or nice and does not want to be.

“I am not humble or nice, TBH. and I don’t want to be. Just a simple empath with a lot more self respect, but thanks dear.” she wrote.

Ser her post below;

