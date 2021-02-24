TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma –…

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

BBNaija ex-housemates, Vee, Lucy reacts as organisers of the…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem Owoh…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight Sergeant Who Died In NAF Plane Crash Cries

News
By San

Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, widow of Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, who died in the Nigerian Air Force plane crash on Sunday, recalled her last conversation with her husband.

Omolola, who spoke when the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, visited the Ado Ekiti residence of the late military personnel, who hailed from Ogotun Ekiti, said she was still waiting for her husband’s call.

She said, “When I got home on Sunday, I called him that ‘dear, we have returned from church,’ he said ‘we are taking off now, I would call you back when we land.’ I am still waiting for that call.”

READ ALSO

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire…

Olawunmi was among the seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force that died when the military jet crashed in the Federal Capital Territory.

Fayemi, who consoled the widow, led the prayer for protection for the family of the late Olawunmi.

Fayemi said, “We do not want this, we did not pray for this, it is not our desire, it is not our expectation. If this is your wish Lord, we can only pray that you give your children the courage, the fortitude to bear this unfortunate development.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in Dubai

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

BBNaija ex-housemates, Vee, Lucy reacts as organisers of the reality show…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight Sergeant Who Died In…

I have a sugar mummy who spoils me and calls me when she wants it – Joeboy…

Ifu Ennada goes unclad 2nd time while on vacation (Photo)

Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

I didn’t do it for cash – Lady who tattooed Ka3na’s name on…

FG to introduce tollgates on 12 highways (full List)

Banky W shares videos from song he recorded when Adesua was 6 months pregnant,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More