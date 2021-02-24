I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight Sergeant Who Died In NAF Plane Crash Cries

Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, widow of Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, who died in the Nigerian Air Force plane crash on Sunday, recalled her last conversation with her husband.

Omolola, who spoke when the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, visited the Ado Ekiti residence of the late military personnel, who hailed from Ogotun Ekiti, said she was still waiting for her husband’s call.

She said, “When I got home on Sunday, I called him that ‘dear, we have returned from church,’ he said ‘we are taking off now, I would call you back when we land.’ I am still waiting for that call.”

Olawunmi was among the seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force that died when the military jet crashed in the Federal Capital Territory.

Fayemi, who consoled the widow, led the prayer for protection for the family of the late Olawunmi.

Fayemi said, “We do not want this, we did not pray for this, it is not our desire, it is not our expectation. If this is your wish Lord, we can only pray that you give your children the courage, the fortitude to bear this unfortunate development.