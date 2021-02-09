It’s easier to make motivational speeches when life favours you – BBNaija’s Ike

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Former BBNaija housemate now reality star, Ike Onyema in a recent statement shed light on how motivational speech relates to the kind of life one is living.

Ike took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on motivational quotes and speeches as he said it is easier to give motivational speech when life is favourable.

See also: Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself -Jojo, Craze Clown’s fiancée to women (Photos)

BBNaija’s Cee-C stuns in new photos

“I am seeing bedroom styles I never knew existed” – Ifu…

He wrote;

”It’s far easier to spring up motivational quotes and speeches when life is favorable for you. That Neigbour of yours that’s not doing well is not lazy. They’re just still early in the process.”

Ike was in a relationship with 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke before they called it quit last year.

