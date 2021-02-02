TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian Afegbai slams judgemental people (video)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular actress, Lilian Afegbai has called out people who are in the habit of judging others when they become successful and speculate on how they made their money.

The actress in a video she posted via her Instagram handle stressed that it is no one’s business how people made their money.

She said: “If you don’t have an evil spirit, when you hear someone is doing well, regardless of however they did it, it’s not your business.

READ ALSO

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss…

Princess Shyngle announces new marriage, shares their love…

See also: ‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy deletes her #Silhouettechallenge video

“You’re not their mother, you’re not their father. You’re not God. Who are you to judge? Who are you to judge another man?

“Is it your concern?

“Is it your (points to her nether region)? It’s not. Is it your (points at her breast)? It’s not.”

Watch the video below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal DMW

it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian…

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Former minister, Tony Mommoh is dead

Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More