it’s none of your business how people made their money – Lilian Afegbai slams judgemental people (video)

Popular actress, Lilian Afegbai has called out people who are in the habit of judging others when they become successful and speculate on how they made their money.

The actress in a video she posted via her Instagram handle stressed that it is no one’s business how people made their money.

She said: “If you don’t have an evil spirit, when you hear someone is doing well, regardless of however they did it, it’s not your business.

“You’re not their mother, you’re not their father. You’re not God. Who are you to judge? Who are you to judge another man?

“Is it your concern?

“Is it your (points to her nether region)? It’s not. Is it your (points at her breast)? It’s not.”

Watch the video below