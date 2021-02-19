TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is…

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home,…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

It’s not easy to be beautiful, I’m the complete package – BBNaija’s Erica ‘Star Girl’ says (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality star, I Erica Nlewedim also now known as ‘Star Girl” recently took to her social media page to describe herself as the ‘complete package’.

Erica in her statement declared that it’s good to wake up sometimes and be proud of oneself because it’s not easy to be beautiful.

Sharing beautiful video of herself online, Erica declares she’s the complete package because she’s smart, hardworking and kind.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex…

Erica added that she has a good relationship with God all the time and that area kind.

The actress shared a lovely video of her self and captioned it;

Sometimes you wake up and be proud of yourself, it’s not easy to be beautiful, hardworking, smart, have a good heart, be kind and have a great relationship with God all at the same time. I am the complete package!”

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto…

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Tonto Dikeh surprises her son, King Andre by gifting him a real…

Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

(Video) Toyin Abraham pays Mercy Johnson a visit at her home, reveals the…

Watch as Tonto Dikeh speaks on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

It’s not easy to be beautiful, I’m the complete package – BBNaija’s…

Any cow seen on the streets in Akure will be arrested – Ondo Gov, Rotimi…

EFCC uncovers another internet fraud training centre in Abuja

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

Watch as Nigerians in Texas scream ‘Up NEPA’ as power is finally…

Driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad in a hit-and-run accident has…

Ex-Beauty queen, Anna Banner clocks 26

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More