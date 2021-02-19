It’s not easy to be beautiful, I’m the complete package – BBNaija’s Erica ‘Star Girl’ says (Video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality star, I Erica Nlewedim also now known as ‘Star Girl” recently took to her social media page to describe herself as the ‘complete package’.

Erica in her statement declared that it’s good to wake up sometimes and be proud of oneself because it’s not easy to be beautiful.

Sharing beautiful video of herself online, Erica declares she’s the complete package because she’s smart, hardworking and kind.

Erica added that she has a good relationship with God all the time and that area kind.

The actress shared a lovely video of her self and captioned it;

Sometimes you wake up and be proud of yourself, it’s not easy to be beautiful, hardworking, smart, have a good heart, be kind and have a great relationship with God all at the same time. I am the complete package!”

Watch the video below;