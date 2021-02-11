Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

There seems to be an issue with cars going on between some Nollywood actresses especially Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe who have been showing off their cars lately.

See also: Mercy Aigbe gets Range Rover as gift for birthday (Video)

Well, in a recent update, Iyabo Ojo shared some pictures  of her posing with her daughter Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz.

She the shared pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.

“@its.priscy this your car fits my outfit, should I,” she wrote.

See the photos below;

Priscilla got the car last year December.

See also: Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was able to buy her New Benz

