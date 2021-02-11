Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz (Photos)

There seems to be an issue with cars going on between some Nollywood actresses especially Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe who have been showing off their cars lately.
See also: Mercy Aigbe gets Range Rover as gift for birthday (Video)
Well, in a recent update, Iyabo Ojo shared some pictures of her posing with her daughter Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz.
Read also: Toyin Abraham beats Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo hands down as she splashes millions of Naira on brand new Brabus G-WAGON
She the shared pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.
“@its.priscy this your car fits my outfit, should I,” she wrote.
See the photos below;
Priscilla got the car last year December.
See also: Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was able to buy her New Benz
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES