James Brown reveals the dream he had about Bobrisky (Video)

Controversial cross-dresser James Brown in a recent statement revealed he had a dream concerning his rival, Bobrisky.

James Brown some hours ago took to social media to share the news he had concerning Bobrisky and it is quite the unexpected.

According to the Instagram male barbie, he dreamt that his colleague Bobrisky asked him for forgiveness.

See also: Drama as Bobrisky and James Brown clash (video)

Recall that the two were in the news some weeks back after they dragged each other on social media.

However, James Brown stressed that Bobrisky begged him for all he had done in the dream.

Watch the video below;

Going by the kind of person Bobrisky is, the likelihood of this happening is very low.