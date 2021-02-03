TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three…

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

Davido comments on DJ Cuppy’s lawsuit against his aide, Isreal…

He buys me gifts, put me first but he has never said ‘I…

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after 26 years at the helm

News
By Olumide

One of the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos is set to step down as Amazon CEO later this year and transition to the role of executive chair, the company has announced.

According to the announcement released on Tuesday, Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy.

Bezos has been Amazon’s CEO since its founding in 1995 and grew the company from an online bookseller into a $1.7 trillion global retail and logistics Heavyweight.

READ ALSO

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person…

Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, becomes world’s…

His replacement, Jassy has worked for Amazon since 1997 and currently serves as CEO of the company’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services..

Bezos said in a letter to employees Tuesday that he is excited to take the next step.

“Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming,” Bezos wrote.

“When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have.”

The news came as part of Amazon’s fourth-quarter earnings report.

The company’s stock has grown nearly 69% over the past year.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has received sense’ – Nigerians react as BBNaija Mercy…

‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire,…

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

High Court Judge Weeps As DNA Reveals He Is Not Father Of Three Adult Children

‘Thank you for peace’ — Veteran actor, Emeka Ike celebrates wife on her…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Delta Judge Vows To Continue Supporting “Children” After DNA Showed…

‘Where is your manhood located now’ – Fans ask Bobrisky as he flaunts front view

Wearing waist trainer is time wasting, I prefer surgery – Tonto Dikeh

I save young ladies from prostitution by marrying them – Ned Nwoko

Pastor Sam Adeyemi celebrates 54th birthday

Veteran singer, Yinka Davies loses her first child

EPL: It rained goals last night as Manchester United defeat Southampton 9-0

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More