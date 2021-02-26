Jubilation in Nollywood as actor, Alesh welcome first child

Congratulations and jubilations are in order for Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni on the birth of his first child.

Taking to Instagram to share the news of his newborn, the new daddy wrote;

“Among all my firsts in life, being a first-time dad is my favourite… The moment I have been waiting for is finally here. I’m now a daddy to a brand new handsome boy …Thank you, Allah, Thank you Wifey … Hello fam.. join me to welcome my first child AAYAN OLADIMEJI SANNI #fatherhood #allahisthegreatest”

See how some of his colleagues reacted to the good news;

@funkejenifaakindele wrote “Congrats dear. Your joy is permanent in Jesus name”

@adediwurablarkgold wrote “Awwwww! Aleshhhhyyy Nah man you be …Congratulations my Darling”

@bimboafolayan wrote “Congrats my love”

@mydemartins wrote “Wow!!! Congratulations Sweetie”

@realmercyaigbe wrote, “Congratulations my love!”