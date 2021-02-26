TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight…

”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit…

Watch as Funmi Awelewa ‘tattoos’ Cristiano Ronaldo on her thigh…

Jubilation in Nollywood as actor, Alesh welcome first child

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations and jubilations are in order for Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni on the birth of his first child.

Taking to Instagram to share the news of his newborn, the new daddy wrote;

“Among all my firsts in life, being a first-time dad is my favourite… The moment I have been waiting for is finally here. I’m now a daddy to a brand new handsome boy …Thank you, Allah, Thank you Wifey … Hello fam.. join me to welcome my first child AAYAN OLADIMEJI SANNI #fatherhood #allahisthegreatest”

READ ALSO

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma…

‘He looks like oversized Irish potato’ –…

See how some of his colleagues reacted to the good news;

@funkejenifaakindele wrote “Congrats dear. Your joy is permanent in Jesus name”

@adediwurablarkgold wrote “Awwwww! Aleshhhhyyy Nah man you be …Congratulations my Darling”

@bimboafolayan wrote “Congrats my love”

@mydemartins wrote “Wow!!! Congratulations Sweetie”

@realmercyaigbe wrote, “Congratulations my love!”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash Have Been…

(Photos) Lola Okoye’s father finally laid to rest

It took me 20 minutes to wear this jean despite losing weight – curvy…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Jubilation in Nollywood as actor, Alesh welcome first child

“Don’t Divorce If You Catch Your Husband Cheating” -Veteran Actress, Liz Benson…

Abuja Plane Crash: Nigerian Air Force Buries Fallen Officers Amid Tears

Breaking: 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara

BBNaija’s Ka3na bows to pressure, tells fan with a tattoo of her name to…

Man demolishes house he built for girlfriend after breakup (Video)

I don’t want your tattoos, buy me Range Rover – Lilian Afegbai to fans (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More