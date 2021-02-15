Just pure workout! – Adunni Ade shows off inspiring 6Kg weight loss in one month

Popular Nollywood Actress Adunni Ade recently shared her weight loss journey via social media as she inspired her fans and followers.
Aduni Ade shared photos of herself flexing her body in the gym after a workout as she revealed that she has been able to overcome a weight issue she has constantly battled for almost 3 years since she started working out.
She wrote;
This weight issue I’ve been battling for almost 3 years has finally been conquered. I literally stopped working out for almost 3 years straight. All my life even with kids remained a size 4-6(US) all of a sudden Amala, rice and Ko took over. It is definitely not an easy task. From Jan lost 6 kg (13+ lbs) I’m good with that. Look ! My fellow women and mothers, do not be pressurized, slow and steady you’ll get there. No supplements, pills, herbs Just pure workout
