Kemi Adetiba releases teaser of the making of King of Boys 2 featuring Charly Boy, RMD, Shola Shobowale & others(Video)

Popular Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has dropped a teaser of the making of the sequel to her movie King of Boys 2.

Kemi Adetiba shared the video via her official Instagram account on Friday.

The video is star studded as it includes most of the big stars in the movie industry.

Some of the actors and actresses in the movie include; Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Sola Sobowale, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) among others.

Watch the video below;

King of Boys is a 2018 Nigerian crime political thriller film which was written, co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba.

It was Adetiba’s second movie following the release of The Wedding Party.

The King of Boys 2 is expected to be more interesting and captivating.