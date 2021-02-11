TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

Kobe Byrant: US investigators announce cause of crash

News
By Olumide
20 Shocking facts you didn't know about Kobe Bryant (With Pictures)

According to the latest statement by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB),  it has determine the cause of the January 26, 2020, crash that killed NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others.

Recall that the chopper took off after 9 a.m. from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, heading to Camarillo Airport for the second day of a weekend tournament at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

However, the NTSB in its statement stressed that the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, should not have flown into cloudy conditions.

READ ALSO

Kobe Bryant is 6th on Forbes list of highest-paid dead…

Late Kobe Bryant’s towel sold for N12million

Investigators found that his decision to fly resulted in his spatial disorientation and loss of control of the aircraft.

Zobayan’s “likely” self-induced pressure to get Bryant to his destination and inadequate review of safety management procedures by helicopter operator Island Express contributed to the crash, the board said.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said flying under visual flight rules through cloud cover was “legally prohibited”.

The board said Zobayan made a “poor decision” to fly at excessive speed in bad weather, and the helicopter was not in a controlled flight pattern when it crashed into the hillside near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at 9:45 a.m.

NTSB member, Michael Graham regretted that the pilot ignored his training, adding that as long as helicopters continue to fly into clouds while using visual flight rules “a certain percentage will not come out alive.”

Others who died in the crash are: Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and Zobayan.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares pre-wedding photos

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Kobe Byrant: US investigators announce cause of crash

Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz (Photos)

Sunday Igboho names spokesman, says he won’t grant interviews again

I was very stubborn as a kid – Yul Edochie

Donald Trump banned forever from Twitter

God that did it for me will do it for you” BBNaija’s Neo rejoices as…

3 Young Nigerian Creatives Bag N2million From the Amber Energy in Your Hustle…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More