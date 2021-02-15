TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years…

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs…

Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on Val’s Day (Video)

Social Media drama
By San

Drama ensued in what originally was a Valentine’s Day marriage proposal. In a video making the rounds on Twitter, a lady disrupted her engagement in what has left social media wondering what may have informed her actions.

In the video clip posted by @Hoekage77, an unnamed boyfriend was seen on both knees as his surprised girlfriend approached the crowded scene.

While the crowd cheered them on, the boyfriend brought out the engagement ring and was about fixing the ring on her finger when she went haywire.

READ ALSO

Hilarious moment Husband asks wife if she bought shares in…

3 allegedly suffocate to death as hundreds of students…

The unidentified lady erupted in loud screams while her boyfriend, speechless, remained on his knees, perhaps taken aback by her reaction.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

Watch video here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years after her death

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady allegedly runs mad as boyfriend proposes to her on Val’s Day (Video)

Court Sentences Ex-SARS Officer To Death For Killing Businessman, Stealing N3m

Bobrisky shares adorable photo of himself kissing his billionaire boyfriend on…

Mrs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh ex-husband confirms marriage to Rosy Meurer

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More