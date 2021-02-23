TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma –…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem Owoh…

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in…

Lady seeks for egg donor for N100,000 in Abuja while it is N2,6 million abroad – Nigerians react

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady has been the subject of discussion on Twitter NG after she made a call for egg donors in Abuja for a meager compensation of N100,000 ($300) as against N2.6m ($7000) abroad.

The lady identified as pee_deevah on Twitter took to the platform to disclose the information and requirements for her clients who need an egg donor in Abuja.

The conditions for the donor include a fair lady, who is not fat and in the age range of 19-25 but social media users find the offered sum ridiculous.

READ ALSO

Man snatches wig and slippers he bought for girlfriend after…

Reactions as man buys slices of yam and egg for N5000 in…

READ ALSO: Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can of worms

See her tweet and some reactions below:

EGG DONORS NEEDED!!! Criteria. – Must be Fair(very fair/white if possible). – Must be 19-25yrs of age. -Must be O+(Blood Group). -Must be AA. -Be available today or tomorrow. If you’re living in Abuja and very interested please Dm, pay is 100k. Please kindly RT and inform others.

Going through the comments section. one lady struck us as she seems to be vast in the IVF field. She enlightened ladies not to fall trap of donating their eggs due to the undisclosed risk involved.

See her comments below:

​This is bad and extremely unethical. You should tell these unsuspecting women the truth that in order to extract their eggs they need to undergo follicle stimulation and egg collection (likely under general anaesthetic).

The whole process will take at least 2 weeks and there are tons of potential risks and side effects. The clinic will sell each egg for at least $3000. 100k is an absolute travesty for what they will be put through. You just want to exploit some desperate women.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady seeks for egg donor for N100,000 in Abuja while it is N2,6 million abroad…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

BBNaija Ka3na lambasts a fan who tattooed her name on her body

Trouble as Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Larrissa London resurfaces…

For the umpteenth time, Tunde Ednut loses his Instagram page

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in Dubai

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More