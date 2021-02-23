Lady seeks for egg donor for N100,000 in Abuja while it is N2,6 million abroad – Nigerians react

A Nigerian lady has been the subject of discussion on Twitter NG after she made a call for egg donors in Abuja for a meager compensation of N100,000 ($300) as against N2.6m ($7000) abroad.

The lady identified as pee_deevah on Twitter took to the platform to disclose the information and requirements for her clients who need an egg donor in Abuja.

The conditions for the donor include a fair lady, who is not fat and in the age range of 19-25 but social media users find the offered sum ridiculous.

See her tweet and some reactions below:

EGG DONORS NEEDED!!! Criteria. – Must be Fair(very fair/white if possible). – Must be 19-25yrs of age. -Must be O+(Blood Group). -Must be AA. -Be available today or tomorrow. If you’re living in Abuja and very interested please Dm, pay is 100k. Please kindly RT and inform others.

Going through the comments section. one lady struck us as she seems to be vast in the IVF field. She enlightened ladies not to fall trap of donating their eggs due to the undisclosed risk involved.

See her comments below:

​This is bad and extremely unethical. You should tell these unsuspecting women the truth that in order to extract their eggs they need to undergo follicle stimulation and egg collection (likely under general anaesthetic).

The whole process will take at least 2 weeks and there are tons of potential risks and side effects. The clinic will sell each egg for at least $3000. 100k is an absolute travesty for what they will be put through. You just want to exploit some desperate women.