Laycon showers accolades on Davido, says he is one of the biggest voices in Afrobeat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Laycon in a recent interview with an American news magazine, Time 100, showered accolades on sensational singer, Davido.

According to Laycon, the 28-year-old is one of the biggest voices in Afrobeat. This he said because of the way his music connects with people, often in ways that transcend his expectations.

In his words;

“You can tell Davido puts 100% into every song he makes. And the results are clear: his album ‘A Good Time’ surpassed a billion streams in 2020. Afrobeats is a worldwide phenomenon, and Davido is one of many Nigerian artists who has made that possible; now more and more artist, from Nicki Minaj to Young Thug, want to work with him. By bringing Afrobeats to the global stage, he’s paved the way for people like me.”