Lekki Toll Gate: Police surround toll gate in show of force (Photos/Video)

According to the reports, the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have put on a show of force at the Lekki tollgate ahead of a planned protest to occupy the tollgate on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Punch reports revealed that the operatives who were led by the head of the Rapid Response Squad, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, also visited Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout and Eti-Osa Areas of the state.

Egbeyemi also led his men to Obalende which yesterday witnessed unrest as a result of a clash between rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state.

The RRS shared pictures from the exercise on Twitter, stressing that it was done to deter crime as well as boost the morale of the officers in the areas.

“CSP Yinka Egbeyemi is presently leading a team of police officers on a show of force to Lekki Toll Gate (Admiralty Plaza) Obalende, Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout, and other areas in Eti Osa as part of efforts to deter crime as well as boost the morale of his officers in the areas,” the pictures were captioned.

