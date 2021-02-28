‘Let me break records by tattooing your face on my Private part’ – Loyal fan begs Toyin Abraham

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the trending tattoo of celebrities by their fans, one of Toyin Abraham’s fans has begged her to let her tattoo her face on her private part.

According to the fan identified as @queenadexola, she wants to break records by tattooing the actresses face on her private part. Speaking further, the fan mentioned that she wants her private part to be addressed by the mother of one’s name after she tattoos her on it.

Taking to Toyin Abraham‘s  comment on Instagram to ask for her permission, @queenadexola wrote;

“My woman. Permit me to tattoo you on my pus*sy. As in make I kukuma break the record so that people’s can be calling me ol*bo Toyin, pu*sy Toyin, Toyin pu*sy. You are loved world best @toyin_abraham”

Via Instagram
