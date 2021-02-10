Lil Frosh remanded over assault on girlfriend

According to the reports, Nigerian singer and former DMW artiste, Lil Frosh on Tuesday was remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Gift Cammille.

The report revealed that his remandment was ordered by Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba.

Lil Frosh’s arraignment was facilitated by the International Association Of Women Lawyers, Lagos State branch.

Magistrate Olatunbosun ordered his remand in the correctional facility following his lack of counsel to represent him, and adjourned the matter till March 9.

Recall that Gift’s brother Michael, had taken to Twitter on October 5, 2020 to accused Lilfrosh of assaulting her.

However, the singer in a video denied hitting her as he stressed that her face got swollen due to an allergic reaction.

“I didn’t do it. I didn’t beat this girl up. She’s my girlfriend. She called me saying she noticed she’s having a boil at the back of her ear. I asked what it was and she said maybe it’s an allergic reaction,” he said.