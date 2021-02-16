Lori Iro’ preacher speaks out on viral sermon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Ibadan preacher, who went viral on social media  over his message ‘Lori-Iro’ has spoken out on the sermon in a recent interview.

The  preacher identified as Ismail Gbadamosi said he has been    preaching his now known ‘Lori-Iro’ (base on lies) message for more than six years before it went viral.

Ismail Gbadamosi went viral after people reposted his sermon, stressing the ‘Lori-iro’ (based on a lie) phrase to decry untrue statements of love, especially as valentine was approaching.

He said;

“I’ve been doing ‘Lori Iro’ for more than five, six years. People used to gather around me to dance to the song whenever I go out to preach. The content of my evangelism is on fake love. You are my chewing gum; you are my Tomato, you are my biscuit, those are fake loves, lips of deceit.”

“It is God that brought it to that time. I had a dream that I will be celebrated one day, but I didn’t know the time. It is God’s season. I don’t even know the person who recorded the video.”

 

