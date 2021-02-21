Macaroni recounts what happened at Occupy Lekki Toll Gate in new skit

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Macaroni

Popular social media made comedian, Mr Macaroni has recounted what happened to him at the #OccupyLikeTollGate which occurred a few days ago.

Recall that Macaroni was arrested alongside some other protesters at the Lagos state toll gate during the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest on Saturday,  February 13.

After Mr Macaroni and other protesters were released by security operatives, the comedian took to his social media handle to share a video, revealing how he and other protesters were dehumanized by security operatives.

Well, in a new skit shared by the comedian on social media, he described what happened to him on the day he was arrested at the toll gate.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the comedian tweeted; “One coward, 39 heroes “

Watch the skit video.

