Make sure somebody loves you, It’s no fun alone – Kizz Daniel says as he shares new photo

Talented singer, Kizz Daniel over the weekend took to his Twitter handle to advice his fans and followers about love.

Kizz Daniel who shared a new photo of himself revealed there is no fun in being alone.

He wrote; “Make sure somebody loves you, It’s no fun alone.”

See his post below;

Make sure somebody loves you ❤️. It’s no fun alone pic.twitter.com/rZVzNf7kGL — VADO ‘D GREAT (@iamkissdaniel) February 7, 2021

This is coming a few days to this year’s valentine’s day where lovers express their love for each other in different ways.

Kizz Daniel is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is best known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”. He went by the stage name Kiss Daniel before changing it in May 2018.