Make the move if you want a kiss from me – BBNaija’s Wathoni

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
wathoni

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Wathoni in a recent statement stressed that those who might be crushing on her don’t need permission to kiss her.

According to the reality star in a post she shared via her social media page, she said all they have to do is to make a move to kiss her.

Can I kiss you? Why ask when you can make the move dear. Highest you chop slap”, she wrote.

However, her post did not go down well with some online users who criticized her for promoting lack of consent.

This made her drop another tweet saying;

”This was in reference to a conversation. It’s not stated anywhere that consent isn’t key. But I am glad we all know that. So I am hoping and praying that moving forward there will be no RAPE CASES!”

See her post below:

