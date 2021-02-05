Man who jumped from 7th floor of 1004 estate not EFCC’s Target – Police

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

The reports of a young man who jumped to his death after EFCC operatives stormed 1004 estate at Victoria Island, Lagos state on February 4 have gone viral on social media.

However, a latest update has revealed that he was not the target of EFCC.

According to the report by the Lagos state police, the man was a guest at the estate and was never the target of the raid.

This was made known by the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi.

The police said they will try to trace his identity so as to relay the tragic incident to his family.

”We recorded a case of yet to be identified young man that jumped from the 7th floor of the 1004 Estate, VI, Lagos, today at about 8.45am when operatives of the EFCC were on operation at the Estate. Based on preliminary findings, the deceased was not even a target of the operatives. And he was a guest at the estate. Its quite unfortunate. We will try and trace his identity so as to relay the incident to the family and take necessary police action.”Adejobi’s statement read

