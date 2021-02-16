Marlians President wey dey fear- reactions as Naira Marley looks scared during COVID-19 test (Video)
Popular singer and songwriter, Naira Marley was spotted crying during a Covid-19 test and it has come as a shock to many of his fans especially Marlians.
This comes as Naira Marley took to his social media handle to share a clip of him trying to get a Covid-19 test.
His expression during the test showed he was scared.
Sharing the video Naira Marley wrote, “Kmt 😡 that woman ended up getting mad because fvck shii mehn
Watch video below:
Fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react as many mocked him for being scared.
