Marlians President wey dey fear- reactions as Naira Marley looks scared during COVID-19 test (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide
naira-marley

Popular singer and songwriter, Naira Marley was spotted crying during a Covid-19 test and it has come as a shock to many of his fans especially Marlians.

This comes as Naira Marley took to his social media handle to share a         clip of him trying to get a Covid-19 test.

His expression during the test showed he was scared.

Sharing the video Naira Marley wrote, “Kmt 😡 that woman ended up getting mad because fvck shii mehn

This was like the 5th time she tried… I just can’t mehn.”

Watch video below:

Fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react as many mocked him for being scared.

