Mayorkun’s mom, Toyin Adewale celebrates son’s Headies award

Veteran Yoruba actress and movie producer, Toyin Adewale who is also the other of DMW star artiste, Mayorkun has celebrated her son following his recent winning at this year’s Headies awards.

Toyin Adewale took to her social media timeline on Monday to share a picture of Mayorkun as she revealed she is proud of him.

OLUWA MODUPE OOOOO My God has done it again I rejoice and celebrate with you as you won Best Street-Hop Artiste at the #14thHeadies Lokeloke Ijmn Another one for the Mayor Proud of you son,” she wrote.

Eseun modupe ooooo ayo akari gbogbo wa loruko jesu kristi we shall all have cause to celebrate and be celebrated ijmn thank you all for your love and support, i love you all right back,” she wrote.

Recall that Mayorkun won the Best Street Pop ahead of the likes of Naira Marley, Olamide among others.