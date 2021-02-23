TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians…

My own award – BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre finally shows off his…

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th Headies…

Mayorkun’s mom, Toyin Adewale celebrates son’s Headies award

Entertainment
By Olumide

Veteran Yoruba actress and movie producer, Toyin Adewale who is also the other of DMW star artiste, Mayorkun has celebrated her son following his recent winning at this year’s Headies awards.

Toyin Adewale took to her social media timeline on Monday to share a picture of Mayorkun as she revealed she is proud of him.

OLUWA MODUPE OOOOO🙏💃💃 My God has done it again I rejoice and celebrate with you as you won Best Street-Hop Artiste at the #14thHeadies 🏆🔥✨ Lokeloke Ijmn 🙏 Another one for the Mayor 🥇 Proud of you son,” she wrote.

READ ALSO

Fireboy DML deserves a Grammy – Don Jazzy

How Your Favourite Nigerian Celebs Appeared At The 14th…

Eseun modupe ooooo ayo akari gbogbo wa loruko jesu kristi🙏🙏🙏 we shall all have cause to celebrate and be celebrated ijmn🙏🙏🙏 thank you all for your love and support, i love you all right back,” she wrote.

Recall that Mayorkun won the Best Street Pop ahead of the likes of Naira Marley, Olamide among others.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

BREAKING: No survivors as military aircraft crashes near Abuja airport

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians challenge Iyabo Ojo…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady reveals her first introduction to lesbianism was when she was a…

Mayorkun’s mom, Toyin Adewale celebrates son’s Headies award

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Singer, Faze loses twin sister two days to birthday (Video)

Headies: I’ve been in more music videos than some artistes who have…

Fireboy DML deserves a Grammy – Don Jazzy

Why BBNaija disqualified ex-housemates, Tacha and Erica should never be role…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More