Men and women may be equal, husband and wife are never equal – Mike Bamiloye advises ladies on Feminist Movement

Popular Christian Drama minister of Mount Zion Ministry, Mike Bamiloye in a statement has advised single and married ladies against joining the feminist movement.

According to Mike Bamiloye, joining the movement can make ladies miss the will of God for their lives.

He made this known in a post he shared via his Twitter handle.

It reads;

”If you are a Single Sister, DONT JOIN THE FEMINIST MOVEMENT! The Feminist Movement May make you miss the Will of God for your Life. If you are MARRIED, don’t join them either, IF YOU WANT TO GET THE BEST OUT OF YOUR MARRIAGE. The Feminism want to CONTEST the Head of the Home.”

In another statement he shared he stressed that men and women may be equal but husband and wife are never equal.