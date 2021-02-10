TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Men and women may be equal, husband and wife are never equal – Mike Bamiloye advises ladies on Feminist Movement

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By Olumide

Popular Christian Drama minister of Mount Zion Ministry, Mike Bamiloye in a statement has advised single and married ladies against joining the feminist movement.

According to Mike Bamiloye, joining the movement can make ladies miss the will of God for their lives.

He made this known in a post he shared via his Twitter handle.

READ ALSO

It’s dangerous fighting your wife – Mike…

Your 20s is for exploring and dating – Toke Makinwa to…

It reads;

”If you are a Single Sister, DONT JOIN THE FEMINIST MOVEMENT! The Feminist Movement May make you miss the Will of God for your Life. If you are MARRIED, don’t join them either, IF YOU WANT TO GET THE BEST OUT OF YOUR MARRIAGE. The Feminism want to CONTEST the Head of the Home.”

In another statement he shared he stressed that men and women may be equal but husband and wife are never equal.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

Toyin Abraham lists the names of some Nollywood actresses that get paid in…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

(Video) Davido opens up on his mental status, says he is mad

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I don’t react to controversies about me – Wizkid

“How did we let society tell us otherwise?” Temi Otedola says…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who react to her look…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

Lil Frosh remanded over assault on girlfriend

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children” Kim…

Men and women may be equal, husband and wife are never equal – Mike…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More