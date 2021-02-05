Mercy Aigbe gets Range Rover as gift for birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe seems to still be getting birthdays gift weeks after she celebrated it.

In a latest update, the Nollywood actress was recently gifted a Range Rover Hse for her birthday.

Mercy Aigbe took to her IG handle to share a video of a group of people surprising her with the car on Friday.

The video disclosed the actress as the brand ambassador for the lady who got the car for her.

“So few days ago @gleeoflife said to me that she would like to host me today for my belated birthday since I wasn’t in town during my birthday.

“Little did I know what she had in store for me,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;

Recall that Mercy Aigbe celebrated her 43rd birthday in January.

Leave a Reply

