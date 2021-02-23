TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire –…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air…

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma –…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent…

I miss you my good friend, you were the best – Nkem Owoh…

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has opened up on living a life full of pretence all these while.

According to the mother of two in her recent post on Instagram, disclosed that she plays pretence for a living.

In her words;

READ ALSO

‘You did not win best dressed’ – Nigerians…

(Video) Actress, Jaiye Kuti blows hot over persistent…

“Playing pretend for a living”

Recall that a few days ago, Mercy Aigbe’s colleague, Iyabo Ojo revealed on Instagram that celebrities in the entertainment world live on lies and all they do is make to believe, adding that nothing about them is real.

In her words;

“Note, Never mix business with pleasure, be courteous with all but intimate with few…. the entertainment industry does not understand loyalty… Remember we make-believe, Nothing is real……… it’s all make-believe…. Lori iro, iro po, oti poju… #biggestmistakeimadeinmyindustry #experinceisthebestteacher.”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

God when? – Ladies react as 2Baba holds wife, Annie’s shoes for her…

Abuja Plane Crash: “We Saw Human Beings Burning In Fire – Residents…

Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies…

Adesua and Banky W welcome their first child after almost 4 years

Abuja Plane Crash: Names of officers who died at the Abuja air crash

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

‘She killed the outfit like her mum killed the innocent person’…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady seeks for egg donor for N100,000 in Abuja while it is N2,6 million abroad…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

BBNaija Ka3na lambasts a fan who tattooed her name on her body

Trouble as Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Larrissa London resurfaces…

For the umpteenth time, Tunde Ednut loses his Instagram page

Lagos Judge who earns N660k per month buys N1.2billion flat in Dubai

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More