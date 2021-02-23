Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has opened up on living a life full of pretence all these while.

According to the mother of two in her recent post on Instagram, disclosed that she plays pretence for a living.

In her words;

“Playing pretend for a living”

Recall that a few days ago, Mercy Aigbe’s colleague, Iyabo Ojo revealed on Instagram that celebrities in the entertainment world live on lies and all they do is make to believe, adding that nothing about them is real.

In her words;

“Note, Never mix business with pleasure, be courteous with all but intimate with few…. the entertainment industry does not understand loyalty… Remember we make-believe, Nothing is real……… it’s all make-believe…. Lori iro, iro po, oti poju… #biggestmistakeimadeinmyindustry #experinceisthebestteacher.”