“Mercy and Iyabo can never fight” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry dismisses claims they are at loggerheads

Lanre Gentry, an estranged husband to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has dismissed claims that Mercy and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, are sworn enemies.

There have been reports on social media alleging that the actresses who were once best friends and are now sworn enemies.

However, on Sunday, Gentry shared a TikTok video of Iyabo singing a song by veteran musician, Ebenezer Obey, in which he warned people to be careful of the way they behave.

An IG user reacted to his post and left a comment implying that he shared the video to spite Mercy as she is reportedly not friends with Iyabo.

Responding, Gentry stated that Mercy and Iyabo are friends and cannot fight.

See the exchange below