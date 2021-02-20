Mercy Johnson boasts of speaking 7 languages fluently

Talented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to boast about her ability to speak more than one language.

According to Mercy John, she revealed she speaks seven different languages fluently and conveniently.

The 36-year-old revealed this in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the video she shared, Mercy and her husband Prince Okojie wore Manchester United jersey.

“My wahala ehhh.I actually speak 7 languages fluently,” she wrote.

While Mercy Johnson is from Kogi state she speaks English, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin languages very well.

She recently shared a video of her speaking the Yoruba language.

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba (Video)