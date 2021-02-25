”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress, model, and media personality, Nancy Isime recently shared some unexpected photo of her rocking an outfit which seems to have caught many of her fans unaware.

Some of her fans after she shared theshared photo took to the comment section to react as many called her ‘Mummy GO.’

Nancy Isime is known to love skimpy clothes and more classic clothes.

However, in this recent photo, Nancy Isime wore a loosed skirt and a suit with millinery which is mostly referred to as “Mary Amaka” by Nigerians.

“Did you meet Sister Amaka, Pastor @officialbovi ‘s favorite Bible reader? Her Fashion sense is too Lit!” she captioned her post.

Nancy Isime was the host for this year’s Headies Award alongside comedian Bovi.

