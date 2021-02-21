‘My daughter has made me so vulnerable’ – Singer, Simi cries out

Famous Nigerian singer, Simi has revealed what motherhood has turned her into.

According to Simi, the birth of her daughter, Adejare has made her vulnerable. Speaking further, the mother of one disclosed that she never wants her child to suffer any pain or hurt because she won’t have the ability to control how she feels.

Taking to Twitter to say this, The 32-year-old wrote;

“Having a daughter has made me so vulnerable. I want her to never be hurt, sad, insecure, in pain, confused or afraid. The fact I won’t always be able to control these things has made me the most vulnerable I’ve ever been in my life. I have to be the best example for her. So help me God.”