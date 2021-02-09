‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out from hospital bed

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo took to Twitter to cry out about her present health condition.

According to the 56 year old, she would be going off social media because she is presently sick and she feels dehydrated and weak. Adding that her legs and feet are swollen and then feel numb.

“I will be offline for a few days. I’m weak and dehydrated. God bless you and keep praying for Nigeria,” she wrote

In another tweet, Kemi Olunloyo pointed to the state of her health.

“2:35 pm I left my doctors. Both legs & feet swollen and numb. I will be having a doppler test N80K to rule out DVT. Diuretics and Neurontin on board. Bed rest elevated. God be with me and all the #RevolutionNow #EndSars family weekend at #OccupyLekkiTollGate We are one… I’m bedridden and must elevate these legs up for blood flow. A little pain. Can’t walk around. ”

In another tweet, Kemi wrote;

“My dear loyal fans, don’t worry about me. I will continue tweet my mind from my sickbed at least 3 times daily. Maybe not Instagram and Facebook. My foot and legs are swollen and I’m not diabetic. Tomorrow’s Doppler will rule out deep vein thrombosis. Keep praying for me”