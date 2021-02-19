Naira Marley advises fans on what they can do with the internet

Nigerian controversial singer, Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley in a recent statement on Friday advised his fans and followers on the use of the internet.

Naira Marley in his statement via his social media handle told his fans they can be anything on the internet.

“On the Internet, u can be anything you want -, don’t be stupid,” he wrote.

See his post below;

On the Internet u can be anything you want. Don’t be stupid — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) February 19, 2021

Following Naira Marley’s post, his numerous fans took to his comment section to react as many stressed that he’s right.

Naira Marley is one of the most popular indigenous singers in the country and this is as a result of some of the controversial lines in some of his songs as well as his way of life.