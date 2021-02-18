Namaste Wahala: Lady shares adorable throwback photos of her Nigerian Dad and Indian Mom

In commemoration of the multi-cultural Nollywood movie, Namaste Wahala that premiered on Valentine’s Day, A Nigerian lady has shared lovely photos of her parents on social media as well as the challenges they faced before getting married.

The Nigerian-Indian lady identified as @Gracebal0 on Twitter took to the platform to share adorable throwback photos of her parents donned in Yoruba Traditional attire.

According to the lady, the love story of her parent is quite similar to the movie plot, Namaste Wahala where there was a culture shock and resistance before final acceptance and acculturation in the end.

READ ALSO: ‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre receives acres of land as birthday gift

She wrote: My mom and dad did their own Namaste Wahala back when it was a taboo. I’m going to have to make them watch it, so they see a replica of their love story

My mom and dad did their own Namaste Wahala back when it was a taboo. I'm going to have to make them watch it, so they see a replica of their love story ❤️🥺😅 pic.twitter.com/xOc4ovyaNs — Gracey 🦋 (@Gracebal0) February 17, 2021

She revealed her parent’s inter-racial love did not start all rosy as her father who hails from Lagos State had his parent’s feet stamped against their marriage but in the end, they say, love always wins.

See lovely photos of the couple below:

WATCH A HONEST REVIEW ON THE NAMASTE WAHALA MOVIE – DO YOU AGREE WITH HER?