TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on…

‘I prayed for a healthy child’ – BBNaija Tboss…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

Ned Nwoko raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him

EntertainmentNews
By Olumide

Nigerian billionaire and former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko alleged that there are plots to assassinate him and his wife, Regina Daniels.

Hr made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, February 11, according to the Punch.

The Billionaire also called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services to save them from being killed.

READ ALSO

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans…

I save young ladies from prostitution by marrying them – Ned…

Nwoko claimed he is facing death threats over an ongoing struggle for kingship of his native community in Delta State and tussle over a piece of land on which he plans to build a private university.

He said he has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the plot to attack and kill him.

The petition read in part:

“Kindly recall the issue of the land which was duly allocated to me by my community (Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Govt. Area, Delta State) upon which I am building a private University of Sports – first of its kind in sub-Sahara Africa.

“I was reliably informed by my wife, Regina Daniels, who was also informed by one Mr Wale Jana that the suspects who were arrested and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in connection with the murder case in my village are plotting to cause me harm and possibly kill me.”

He called on the security agencies to take action over the threat to his life, stating that the person who leaked the information about the plot died under unexplained circumstances.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’ – Tonto…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Valentine: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy gets N872,000 worth of bags from husband

Valentine’s Day: If a man buys you flowers, buy him grass’ –…

Ned Nwoko raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ Cuppy

Pete Edochie endorses Yul Edochie’s presidential ambition (video)

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More