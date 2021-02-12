Ned Nwoko raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him

Nigerian billionaire and former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko alleged that there are plots to assassinate him and his wife, Regina Daniels.

Hr made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, February 11, according to the Punch.

The Billionaire also called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services to save them from being killed.

Nwoko claimed he is facing death threats over an ongoing struggle for kingship of his native community in Delta State and tussle over a piece of land on which he plans to build a private university.

He said he has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the plot to attack and kill him.

The petition read in part:

“Kindly recall the issue of the land which was duly allocated to me by my community (Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Govt. Area, Delta State) upon which I am building a private University of Sports – first of its kind in sub-Sahara Africa.

“I was reliably informed by my wife, Regina Daniels, who was also informed by one Mr Wale Jana that the suspects who were arrested and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in connection with the murder case in my village are plotting to cause me harm and possibly kill me.”

He called on the security agencies to take action over the threat to his life, stating that the person who leaked the information about the plot died under unexplained circumstances.