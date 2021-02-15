Nicki Minaj’s dad killed in hit-and-run accident

Robert Maraj, father to popular rapper, Nicki Minaj has died after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York.

According to TMZ, the 64-year-old was walking along a road at the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola on Friday evening when he was hit by a car.

Nassau county police in New York were quoted as saying that the driver fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

It was gathered that Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he breathed his last on Saturday.

Minaj is yet to make any public statement about her father’s demise — as of the time of this report.