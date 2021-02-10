TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She Purchased It

According to a video making the rounds on social media all day, a woman bought a Mercedes Benz for 9 million Naira and barely five hours after purchasing the luxurious whip, it all went down into flames before she could even take it home.

The video shared by a lot of social media users shows the moment the lady was being celebrated for her new ride and car caught fire and razed with a fiery furnace as it burns whilst onlookers watch helplessly.

It is alleged that many people linked the sad incident to unhappy friends, believing they spiritually attacked her.

READ ALSO: Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they broke up (Video)

