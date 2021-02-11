Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a real estate company

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Popular Nigerian gospel act, Tope Alabi has signed a mouthwatering endorsement deal with a real estate agency but her fans her not happy with her move.

The music evangelist took to social media to announce the latest deal she just bagged but reactions from her fans would come off as a shock to many.

See her announcement post below:

For the first time, I have decided to be an ambassador to @tromvilleproperties , a reputable company in the real estate business.
My involvement in this, is as a result of their integrity. Research has been done and I can vouch for them. I,therefore, encourage you to do business with @tromvilleproperties. This is also a great privilege for Nigerians in Diaspora. Seize this golden opportunity to become a Landlord in 2021.

See some reactions from fans:

