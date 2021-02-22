Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies awards

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has been mocked on social media over her choice of outfit to the #14thHeadies awards.

This comes after the plus-sized actress made her way into the venue for the awards in an orange coloured jumpsuit and a coloured hairstyle.

According to some social media users, the actress looked very funny is her orange coloured jumpsuit.

This had earned the 43-year-old lots of negative comments from online critics.

See some below;

@Clasy90 wrote “Eniola Badmus looks like LAWMA staff. #14thHeadies”

@gbemigaolu wrote “Eniola badmus’s stylist doesn’t deserve a raise #14thHeadies”

@Depejuu_ wrote “Did this man just say Eniola Badmus is wearing jumpsuit elewon #14thHeadies”

@dinmaaa1 wrote, “It’s Only Eniola Badmus and her stylist that understands what she wore to the Headies!”

@temiladejobi wrote, “who styled eniola badmus please? “

@threefaceIdibia wrote “Eniola Badmus out here looking like a truck of oranges. #14thHeadies”