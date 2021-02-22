Nigerians mock actress, Eniola Badmus over her choice of outfit to #14thHeadies awards

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has been mocked on social media over her choice of outfit to the #14thHeadies awards.
This comes after the plus-sized actress made her way into the venue for the awards in an orange coloured jumpsuit and a coloured hairstyle.
According to some social media users, the actress looked very funny is her orange coloured jumpsuit.
This had earned the 43-year-old lots of negative comments from online critics.
See some below;
@Clasy90 wrote “Eniola Badmus looks like LAWMA staff. #14thHeadies”
@gbemigaolu wrote “Eniola badmus’s stylist doesn’t deserve a raise #14thHeadies”
@Depejuu_ wrote “Did this man just say Eniola Badmus is wearing jumpsuit elewon #14thHeadies”
@dinmaaa1 wrote, “It’s Only Eniola Badmus and her stylist that understands what she wore to the Headies!”
@temiladejobi wrote, “who styled eniola badmus please? “
@threefaceIdibia wrote “Eniola Badmus out here looking like a truck of oranges. #14thHeadies”
Eniola is a confused woman. Frustrations that comes with not married at an old age has set in. She is becoming more confused. See the color of her foot wear and her outfit. Who does that???