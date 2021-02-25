Nkechi Blessing replies Bobrisky, says he has a leaking ass and that’s why Tonto Dikeh dumped him

Actress, Nkechi Blessing has replied Bobrisky in a very nasty way and also revealed why he was dumped by his former best friend Tonto Dikeh.

This comes after the crossdresser dragged Nkechi over the comments he made about him in her response to a troll.

Reacting to Bobrisky’s insult, Nkechi took to her Instastory to disclose that Bobrisky’s ass leaks and

In her words;

“See comments saying I should reply someone with a leaking asshole? Naa now, life is already dealing with IT… Abi Idris they mad ni? It’s still 6,23am… I still dey sleep…

I tell you say I no go reply you. but walahi if I spare you 30 mins of my precious time you go log out of IG… You must be really mad… Why your bestie leave you? Do you want to use me to learn how to fight? I go knock on your door, drag you come outside come fight that fight… Dick sucking bastard

The only message in my DM is NBS… Please Ignore… see how worthless you are to the world? Na why your bestie leave you quietly before you drag her innocent ass… Uncle Bob here is my last reply to you”