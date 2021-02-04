No DNA test needed for my daughter – Yul Edochie

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie in a recent statement has said there is no need for any DNA test to be done for his daughter Danielle, to know he is her father.

Yul Edochie made this statement via  an Instagram post on Wednesday as he shared a photo of himself and his daughter.

“No DNA test needed. Just look at the Nose,” he wrote.

Yul Edochie, who is the son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, is married to May Aligwe and they have four children including Danielle.

Yul Edochie some weeks back revealed his intentions to run for presidency in 2023 general election.

