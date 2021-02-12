TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady…

Nigerians blast Tope Alabi for signing an endorsement deal with a…

‘No matter how small, make sure you show someone love’ – Actress, Iyabo Ojo tells fans

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to advise her fans on what to do to show love to one another.

According to the mother of two, its, the season of love and she want her fans to show love to their loved ones by getting something nice for them, no matter how small.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo poses with her daughter, Priscilla’s Mercedes-Benz…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing shares hot, breathtaking photos…

“Getting Ready for my valentines day shoot, Hope you all lovers are Gearing up for the dee day, make sure you show love to your loved ones and do something nice for them, no matter how small it is. #VALSMODE”

This comes a few weeks after the 43-year-old took to Instagram to angrily react to the issue of social media beggars and their sense of entitlement.

According to Iyabo Ojo in a video, she released on her Instagram page, social media users should stop begging celebrities for money all in the name of being their fans.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’ – Tonto…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘No matter how small, make sure you show someone love’ –…

Singer, Peruzzi calls for prayers as he suffers spinal cord problem

Make the move if you want a kiss from me – BBNaija’s Wathoni

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’ tummy

Valentine: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy gets N872,000 worth of bags from husband

Valentine’s Day: If a man buys you flowers, buy him grass’ –…

Ned Nwoko raises alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More