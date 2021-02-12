‘No matter how small, make sure you show someone love’ – Actress, Iyabo Ojo tells fans

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to advise her fans on what to do to show love to one another.

According to the mother of two, its, the season of love and she want her fans to show love to their loved ones by getting something nice for them, no matter how small.

In her words;

“Getting Ready for my valentines day shoot, Hope you all lovers are Gearing up for the dee day, make sure you show love to your loved ones and do something nice for them, no matter how small it is. #VALSMODE”

This comes a few weeks after the 43-year-old took to Instagram to angrily react to the issue of social media beggars and their sense of entitlement.

According to Iyabo Ojo in a video, she released on her Instagram page, social media users should stop begging celebrities for money all in the name of being their fans.