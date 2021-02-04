Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye celebrates 30th birthday in style

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye is celebrating her 30th birthday today, 4th of February.

Taking to Instagram to acknowledge her birthday, Bimbo shared adorable photos from her photoshoot and wrote;

“TO THE MOST HIGH , I GIVE THEE… MAY ALL AREAS OF THE EARTH BE GOOD TO ME…FAVOUR IN THE SIGHT OF GOD AND MAN… NEW YEAR NEW OPPORTUNITIES, WILL COME WILL SEE WILL CONQUER! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ABIMBOLA! YOU’RE PHENOMENAL!.”

Top Nollywood celebrities like Adesua Etomi, Mofe Duncan and others decided to storm Bimbo’s comment section on Instagram to fecilitate with her.

See some of their comments below;

@faithiawilliams wrote “February born are the best. Happy Birthday, darling @bimboademoye”

@adesuaetomi wrote “My bim bim. Happy birthday, honey … love you plentyyyyyy

@mofeduncan wrote “Happy Birthday my cheek!!! Na me and you in dis industry! @bimboademoye”

See some of her photos below;

Via Instagram
