Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole has flooded social media with sultry photos of herself on her 31st birthday today.

In the photos the actress shared, she was seen wearing a very seductive outfit and this definitely caught the attention of many on the photo-sharing app.

In addition, Victoria lied about her again and this generated lots of comments as well.

For those who do not know, Victoria Kolawole is an acclaimed Yoruba movie actress, writer, producer, and business owner. The Oke Aro, Akure, Ondo State-born has quite a number of aliases mainly from movie roles she featured like “Omo Alhaja”, “Omo Gaga”, “Abike”, “Omo Oluweri”.

Lots of Victoria’s friends and colleagues have stormed her comment section on Instagram to drop their wishes.

See some of their comments below;

@officialolaideadeyiga wrote “Happy birthday darling…but Victoria beru Olorun, 20 Gini”

@adetobkins wrote “23??? Abi 32?”

@slimzydollpet02 wrote “Must you b naked to snap pics, ni. Wetin b all dis gan sef”

@_cook6ies wrote “Who you dey wyn 23 years old for where? you wey don pass 30 una go shaa Dey use us play for Instagram @officialvictoriakolawole more life

See the photos below;