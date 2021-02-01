TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned…

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves…

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark…

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on Twitter…

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole has flooded social media with sultry photos of herself on her 31st birthday today.

In the photos the actress shared, she was seen wearing a very seductive outfit and this definitely caught the attention of many on the photo-sharing app.

In addition, Victoria lied about her again and this generated lots of comments as well.

READ ALSO

Actress, Nkechi Blessing gets huge pre-birthday surprise in…

‘Why are you not putting on bra?’ – Troll…

For those who do not know, Victoria Kolawole is an acclaimed Yoruba movie actress, writer, producer, and business owner. The Oke Aro, Akure, Ondo State-born has quite a number of aliases mainly from movie roles she featured like “Omo Alhaja”, “Omo Gaga”, “Abike”, “Omo Oluweri”.

Lots of Victoria’s friends and colleagues have stormed her comment section on Instagram to drop their wishes.

See some of their comments below;

@officialolaideadeyiga wrote “Happy birthday darling…but Victoria beru Olorun, 20 Gini”

@adetobkins wrote “23??? Abi 32?”

@slimzydollpet02 wrote “Must you b naked to snap pics, ni. Wetin b all dis gan sef”

@_cook6ies wrote “Who you dey wyn 23 years old for where? you wey don pass 30 una go shaa Dey use us play for Instagram @officialvictoriakolawole more life

See the photos below;

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Davido hails gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, says her songs uplift his soul; she…

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at…

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his…

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark dating rumours

Comedian Chigul shows off incredible weight loss transformation (photos)

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Cuppy wants me to expose how she treated Davido’s manager when they were…

Former minister, Tony Mommoh is dead

Sunday Igboho Arrives Ogun To ‘Evict Criminal Herdsmen’

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole celebrates birthday with sultry photos

Drama continues as DJ Cuppy sues Davido’s PA, Isreal for defamation

Actress, Chioma Akpotha and other Nollywood celebrities celebrate actor, Zubby…

AY Comedian celebrates his only child as she clocks 13

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More