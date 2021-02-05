Nollywood celebrities except Iyabo Ojo celebrate actress, Fathia Balogun

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Top A list Nollywood celebrities except Iyabo Ojo have honoured veteran actress, Faithia Balogun by taking out time on Instagram to celebrate her today, her birthday.

Taking to Instagram to announce that today 5th of February is her birthday, the mother of two wrote;

“Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah!!! Praise and Glory be to the Almighty, May his name alone be magnify”

The likes of Nkechi Blessing, Mide Martins, Odunlade Adekola, however, celebrated the actress on their various Instagram pages.

Nkechi Blessing wrote “My own sweet 16 Ever supportive mummy… Wishing you the very best that life brings in good health and plenty of wealth, long life and prosperity… Shine forever”

Mide Martins wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAAMI ADUNNI ADE @faithiawilliams I Love You Beyond Momma!!! Thanx For All You Do!!! May You Be Celebrated Forever!!! Have A Fabulous Day Iya Mi Love You Forever”

Bimbo Oshin wrote “Happy beautiful birthday friendship mi @faithiawilliams may your day be filled with joy and your year full of many blessings. Ele mi, Adunniade, may you reap the fruit of your labour Insha Allah. Enjoy your birthday day ore mi”

Odunlade Adekola wrote “Happy birthday to my wonderful, talented hardworking sister @faithiawilliams God will bless you more in Jesus name Enjoy your day”

Iyabo Ojo on the other hand decided to completely ignore the 52-year-old but decided to celebrate her ex-husband, Saheed Balogun whose birthday is also today.

Sharing a photo of Saheed on her page, the mother of two wrote;

“Happy birthday bro @saidibalogun wishing you more success in great health ”

Recall that both Iyabo Ojo and Fathia were best of friends before until the relationship went sour.

 

Via Instagram
