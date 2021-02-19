Omah Lay’s laptop, personal items stolen at airport

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian talented artiste, Omah Lay has taken to social media to cry out after his laptop and personal items were stolen at the airport.

Omah Lay made this known on Wednesday as he disclosed that his laptop, audio interface and microphone were stolen from his box.

Omah Lay, however, did not disclose the name of the airport, likewise the airline.

He wrote via his Twitter timeline,

The 23-year-old singer wrote: “So they stole my laptop, microphone and audio interface from my box at the airport LMAO, you are looking for a hit record or what?”

Omah Lay is a talented Nigerian singer from Port-Harcourt and has a list of recorded songs to his name.

YBNL boss, Olamide featured him in his song titled ‘Infinity’ which was a jam.

