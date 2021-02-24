‘Omo baba Olowo’ Davido recounts his heartwarming grass to grace story

While many Nigerians seem to believe DMW boss, David Davido Adeleke had an easy life which helped him make a quick ascension in his music career, the Omo Baba Olpwo star has recounted his grass to grace story.

According to Davido, there was a period in his life when he had no money and support.

The music star and billionaire heir made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

“Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later! We millions in! Road to a billion 💵!!! We thank God !! Never stop believing !!” he wrote.

Davido is the son of Nigerian billionaire, Adedeji Adeleke.