‘Omo baba Olowo’ Davido recounts his heartwarming grass to grace story

Entertainment
By Olumide

While many Nigerians seem to believe DMW boss, David Davido Adeleke had an easy life which helped him make a quick ascension in his music career, the Omo Baba Olpwo star has recounted his grass to grace story.

According to Davido, there was a period in his life when he had no money and support.

The music star and billionaire heir made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

“Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later! We millions in! Road to a billion 💵!!! We thank God !! Never stop believing !!” he wrote.

Davido is the son of Nigerian billionaire, Adedeji Adeleke.

