Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila announces search for the lady who came to their matrimonial home to sleep with him

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila has announced the search for the lady who came to her matrimonial home to sleep with her husband.

According to Nabila Fash, after she left for work on Monday morning, an unidentified lady visited her house just to sleep with her husband.

Taking to Instagram to announce the search, Nabila wrote;

“Some hoes will say face your man abi? The imbecile doesn’t know she was coming to someone’s matrimonial home? I wish I met you in my house, then the story would have been different”

“Whoever the imbecile is, that came to my house when I went to work to f *CK.. you need to identify yourself… Gistlover, It was shocking news to me when you posted it a few months back… but now, I can confirm”

“On a Monday morning, when people are out to look for daily bread, some people, it is fuck that is their problem”