‘Our baby has arrived’ – Actor Akah Nnani says as he welcomes first child with wife, Claire

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for fast-rising Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani and his wife Claire on the birth of their newborn baby.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the proud father wrote;

Hey besties and ABN Gang, you must have heard by now. Some of you may have figured it out a little while back. Lol. But our baby has arrived. I’m a father!! I promise to keep you up to speed soon and introduce you to our baby who arrived a few hours after we took this photo. Our only pregnancy shoot”

Recall that in December 2020, the happy couple announced that they were expecting their baby.

Taking to Instagram to make this announcement, the couple shared a video that portrayed that the pregnancy is a Christmas present to them.

Via Instagram
